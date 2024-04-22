Stengle shines in the Cats' win over Brisbane

Geelong star Tyson Stengle was one of the better players on the ground in his team's win over Brisbane on Saturday night.

The silky-skilled small forward made the most of the wet and slippery conditions to produce a masterful display in the Cats' 9.9 (63) to 4.13 (37) win over the Lions at the Gabba.

Stengle gathered 17 disposals, kicked two goals and handed off a number of others in the 26-point win which saw Geelong remain undefeated and on top of the ladder.

The Wirangu man said after the game that the Cats were able to adapt well to the weather conditions.

"It was a great win," he told Geelong's media team post-match.

"We had to change our style of play and just surge the ball forward and it sort of worked out in the end and we were happy to get the win."

The 25-year-old's skills and clean heads stood out on a night where many players struggled to adjust to the wet weather.

He has an enjoyed a consistent season for the Cats, kicking 11 goals in six games, and has registered multiple goals in each of his past four appearances.

Tyson Stengle - pictured during the 2022 grand final - was excellent in Geelong's win over Brisbane on Saturday night. (Image: Michael Klein)

Stengle also praised backman Zach Guthrie for his defensive efforts against a much bigger Lions forward-line.

"Guthrie was outstanding down there today, he stopped a lot of the play – he was great tonight," he said.

With Greater Western Sydney succumbing to Carlton on Saturday, the Cats remain the only unbeaten team after Round 6.

It shapes as an entertaining contest next weekend with Geelong facing the fourth-placed Blues at the MCG on Saturday.

Stengle told media that he is looking forward to what should be a 'great' contest.

"Going down there, it's going to be a tough game against Carlton obviously, especially at the MCG," he said.

"It's probably going to be packed out with all their fans but hopefully we can get a lot of Geelong fans down there to cheer us on and hopefully we can get over the line next week."