Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Everywhere man Brown wants to make Dragons his home

George Clarke -
The well-travelled Fa'amanu Brown, here with the Bulldogs, hopes the Dragons can be his forever home (Image: Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)

Given how easily he changes clubs Fa'amanu Brown could be forgiven for thinking he was a golfer.

But after pitching up at St George Illawarra last week and making his debut from the bench in the Red V's win over the Warriors, the hooker believes a reunion with Shane Flanagan can help him drive to new heights.

Brown has carded a remarkable 36 games over the last two years across four different NRL sides - Wests Tigers, Canterbury, Newcastle and the Dragons - as well as Super League outfit Hull FC and Tests for New Zealand and Samoa.

The 29-year-old previously worked with Flanagan at Cronulla and after his old coach got wind the hooker was looking for a return to Australia, Brown was delighted to make the move.

"After the Kiwis Tests last year Flanno wanted to get something over the line, but I'd said I'd already signed with Hull," Brown said.

"Having Flanno as a junior he had looked at bringing me over and then I got homesick.

"Credit to Hull FC for giving me my opportunity. I couldn't keep collecting a pay cheque and biding my time, I thought to myself, 'I can't put a price on my happiness'.

"My father-in-law is unwell and it's more important for me to be home."

Brown is likely to retain his spot for Thursday's Anzac Day clash with the Sydney Roosters and continue sharing the hooking role with Jacob Liddle.

Beyond then, the Christchurch-born rake is hopeful - but also realistic - about his hopes of finally putting down some long-lasting roots.

"I'm a journeyman, I've broken the record for playing for the most NRL clubs," Brown said.

"It's about putting food on the table for me and my family.

"A lot people say, 'I don't know how you and your partner are still together'.

"But it's not on me, it's a business. You know, I'd like to stay at the club long term but I know that's not how the top-30 (squads) work.

"I'm at that age when I'm at the back end of my career, but I'm happy to just play some consistent footy and hopefully it secures me a long-term deal."

George Clarke - AAP

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   George Clarke   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."