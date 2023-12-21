Queensland Truth-telling expressions of interest extended

Expressions of interest for the Truth-telling Healing Inquiry, as well as the first First Nations Treaty Institute Council, have been extended in Queensland.

The Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry will be administered by five members, including a chairperson. It will attempt to help build community understanding of Queensland's shared history, as well supporting the process of healing for individuals, communities and the state.

It is also hoped truth-telling will be another step towards Closing the Gap.

The Queensland government has moved towards Treaty by establishing truth-telling, arguing any treaty must be based on truth.

"The truth about our past will help Queenslanders understand how modern Queensland came to be, but it may be difficult and traumatic. That is why truth-telling must be combined with healing," a government statement in February said.

The Truth-telling Healing Inquiry will hear and record the impacts of the ongoing colonisation of Queenslanders. Most Inquiry members will be First Nations.

The inaugural First Nations Treaty Institute Council will be made up of two co-chairs and eight other First Nations members.

It will be independent; overseen by a ten-person First Nations council and will lead preparations across the state to ensure Indigenous communities are ready to participate in future Treaty negotiations with the Queensland government.

The deadline for leaders to play a role in the truth-telling process and be a part of both has now been extended.

The deadline for expressions of interest (EOI) for the Inquiry and Treaty Institute Council has now been extended to January 8, 2024, with events such as ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper necessitating more time for potential applicants.

The recruitment process has been co-designed with the Interim Truth and Treaty Body (ITTB) and has involved consultations with Indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders.

Applicants are invited to find out more information and submit their expression of interest for Member and/or Chairperson of the Inquiry and the Institute by Monday 8 January 2024 online.