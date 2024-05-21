Government review to ensure fair treatment for Indigenous artists

The federal government has commenced efforts to strengthen the Indigenous Art Code to better protect Indigenous artists' rights and ensure fair treatment.

The Indigenous Art Code is a voluntary set of guidelines that dealers adhere to for the ethical treatment of Indigenous artists, ensuring transparent and respectful dealings.

Office for the Arts Assistant Secretary - First Nations Languages and Regional Arts, Jake Budd, said selecting the supplier is the first step towards creating change.

"The Indigenous Art Code was created to ensure First Nations artists receive a fair go when their work is dealt and sold," he said.

"Largely, art dealers respect the Code and behave in an ethical manner.

"By strengthening the Code, the aim is to ensure this same respectful treatment is extended to all First Nations artists when marketing and selling their work."

A review of the Code will be led by Cox Inall Ridgeway, chosen through a competitive procurement process, and will involve Indigenous leadership.

"We look forward to working closely with Cox Inall Ridgeway as they lead this important review," Mr Budd said.

The review is the first since the Code's inception in 2010 and aligns with the Revive National Cultural Policy.

The review supports the government's broader initiative to protect Indigenous traditional knowledge and cultural expressions, including creating legislation to combat 'fake art' and misleading souvenirs.