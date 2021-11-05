The FIFA Women’s World Cup is heading to Australia and Aotearoa in 2023, with both Indigenous cultures influencing the logo.

FIFA described the logo as having “the vibrant local landscapes and rich colours of the two hosts”.

The logo is a “radial motif featuring 32 colourful squares – celebrating the new expansion to 32 participating nations, and an element commonly seen across the indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand – is a prominent part of the design”.

Proud Kalkadoon Woman and contemporary Indigenous Artist, Chern’ee Sutton, is the talent behind Australia’s design.

Sutton spoke to the National Indigenous Times about her design, saying the most important feature she wanted to highlight in her painting was everyone uniting together.

“From all Countries and walks of life, the teams and players, the spectators and supporters from near and far all being a part of such a special event and highlighting our nation and our culture,” she said.

Sutton explained the story behind her design, with community gathering represented “through the large community symbol in the centre of the artwork”.

“The smaller yellow community symbols and travelling lines represent the spectators and supports who travel to the game and watch from around the world.”

“The coloured dotted circles surrounded by people symbols represents the many areas and landscapes the players come from around the world.”

“The footprints represent the players and teams’ journey to Australia from the many regions and areas that they live around the world,” Sutton continued.

“The painting also represents FIFA and their Values creating a brighter future for women in the world of sport, which I represented through the sun/yellow circle.

“I also highlighted all of the amazing women who will be proudly competing and representing their countries to claim victory.”

“This artwork highlights and represents Australia’s first nations people which is really special.”

The slogan for the tournament is “Beyond Greatness”, with FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura saying “Women’s football continues to grow and Beyond Greatness”.

“The new slogan perfectly captures where FIFA wants to take the female game in the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide- Beyond Greatness.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

By Teisha Cloos