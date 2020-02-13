2021 SECONDARY SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDIGENOUS STUDENTS

MADALAH Limited is calling for applications from Indigenous students interested in undertaking their high-school studies at schools throughout WA.

MADALAH is a not-for-profit organisation that offers secondary and tertiary education scholarships for Indigenous students from remote and regional communities to West Australia’s leading boarding schools and Australian universities.

Laura Taylor, General Manager of MADALAH Limited, said that education is the key to generational change and opportunity.

“We are committed to making a difference in the lives of our students, their families and communities. In 2020, we are supporting 212 secondary students in their educational journey, including 67 who started on a scholarship this year.”

“Since inception 10 years ago, we have seen our students go on to achieve extraordinary success. Former students are working as, doctors, engineers, artists, lawyers, pilots, professional athletes, mechanics and within the WA Police.”

“Our students have also been acknowledged for their contributions to community. Kamsani Bin Salleh, a secondary scholarship recipient, was named WA Young Person in 2018 for his artistic contributions to community. Recently Yarlalu Thomas, also a secondary scholarship recipient, was named the 2020 WA Young Australian of the Year for his work (as a medical student) as a Precision Public Health Fellow in genetic and rare diseases.

“We encourage anyone interested in studying at one of our partner schools to submit an application,” she said.

Prospective students should consider the selection criteria:

Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and be able to provide proof of descent

Be eligible for ABSTUDY and provide proof

Be able to demonstrate geographical and/or financial disadvantage

Must have a good school attendance and behaviour record

Must have a home location in Western Australia

Must provide proof of offer or enrolment at one of our partner schools

The majority of available scholarships are provided via funding from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Information, about the application process and application forms can be found at www.madalah.com.au

Applications will close 31st July 2020.