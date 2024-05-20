Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

'Like Inglis': Lockyer backs Cobbo for Maroons recall

Joe Gould -
Selwyn Cobbo is in line for a Queensland recall after his stunning form for Brisbane. (Image: Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Queensland selector Darren Lockyer has likened Brisbane powerhouse Selwyn Cobbo to legend Greg Inglis in a huge boost to his chances of a Maroons recall.

The 21-year-old has been in electric form at centre this year after a positional switch from wing.

Cobbo was player of the match in the 13-12 win over Manly on Friday night with a barnstorming display filling in for the injured Reece Walsh.

"He is exactly like Greg Inglis. You can put him centre, put him on the wing and put him at fullback and he will do the job," Lockyer said.

"Tonight would do a lot for his (Origin) claims. He's gone from the wing and adapted to the centres really well and against good opposition (Manly) made a good fist of fullback in 80 minutes.

"From a selection point of view versatility definitely plays its part."

Cobbo's three line breaks and 11 tackle busts against Manly were reminiscent of Inglis in his pomp for Queensland.

The Indigenous flyer has played his four State of Origin games on the wing. He played in game one of last season's series and missed game two with an injured hip.

The selectors stuck with Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi for game three but Cobbo has rocketed back in the frame for game one of the Origin series in Sydney on June 5.

Three key Maroons outside backs were named to return from injury for Magic Round with wingers Taulagi (North Queensland) and Coates (Melbourne). Dolphins centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who plays centre for Queensland, returns from a hamstring injury.

"There is Coates coming back, Taulagi and Hammer (Tabuai-Fidow). There are a few coming back," Lockyer said.

"Hammer could play centre, fullback or wing. Selwyn does that just playing in a different style. He uses his strength."

Lockyer said he had noted the improvement in Cobbo's general play.

"As he's matured he has probably got a bit more discipline," he said.

"He used to have a few mistakes in his game he has got better in that department.

"There were concerns about how he would handle centre defensively but he doesn't miss his tackles. At fullback against Manly his error count was down and his work rate was up."

Joe Gould - AAP

