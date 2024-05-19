Rankine to be assessed for hamstring injury after starring performance against Collingwood

Kuwarna star Izak Rankine will be assessed for a hamstring injury that he suffered late in the contest against Collingwood on Saturday.

Rankine suffered the suspected hamstring strain after a damaging burst down the wing with just 16 seconds left in the match.

The 24-year-old was controversially deemed by the umpire to have run too far, squashing any chances of the Crows scoring a last-minute goal, as the Magpies won by four points in a thriller.

Collingwood 12.6 (78) defeated Kuwarna 11.8 (74) in front of 63,945 people at the MCG.

The Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri man was at his brilliant best, finishing with a career-high 30 disposals – including 16 contested – seven clearances and eight inside-50s.

Rankine also kicked a brilliant goal late in the last quarter where he roved the ball from a pack and dribbled it through from deep in the pocket.

However, the Crows star's performance was soured after he limped off in the dying seconds clutching at his hamstring.

Kuwarna's High Performance Manager, Darren Burgess said that his star player would be assessed in the coming days.

"We will need to assess him in coming days to determine the severity of the injury and go from there," Burgess said.

"Unfortunately it happened in the last few seconds of the game and Izak came straight from the ground."

Izak Rankine was brilliant in the Crows' lost to Collingwood yesterday. (Image: AFL)

Rankine suffered a similar injury against Melbourne in Round 19 last year, resulting in him missing three games, which Crows coach Matthew Nicks noted in his post-match press conference.

"I think 12 months ago v Melbourne he might have done the same thing at the same spot on the ground – we are hoping it's not to that extent," Nicks told reporters.

"We are fingers crossed but we think it might be a small hamstring strain."

Nicks refused to make comment on the controversial call that cost any chance of his side snatching an unlikely victory.

"I won't be making any comment around the (decision)," he said.

"He's (Rankine) extremely fast – he had a great game of footy."

Meanwhile, West Coast premiership player Will Schofield was far less diplomatic when discussing the umpire's decision.

"We are so critical when players make mistakes... that 'run too far' call to end the Crows v Pies game was wrong, swallow your whistle," Schofield said.