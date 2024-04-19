"He's been outstanding" - Fremantle teammates praise skipper Alex Pearce's form

Fremantle captain Alex Pearce is arguably in career best form with his teammates lauding his 'outstanding' leadership abilities.

Pearce has claimed a number of scalps in his defensive role this season with his one-on-one contests rated elite, losing just nine of 29 duels.

The Pyemmairre man is often tasked with the job of curtailing the opposition's best forward and has rarely had his colours lowered this season.

After conceding three goals to Brisbane spearhead Joe Daniher in the opening round, Pearce has given up just four goals to his opponents, including holding Adelaide's Taylor Walker and Carlton's Harry McKay goalless.

His teammate Hayden Young – who is also a part of the Dockers' leadership group – told AFL.com.au that Pearce has been 'outstanding'.

"I feel like last year he was sort of late into the role as skipper and then he obviously has a pretty big task each week with the best forward," Young said.

"But this year it feels like he's just been dominating his role and off the back of that he's been able to lead so much better.

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce at the club's training session. (Image: Fremantle FC)

"As a leader, we don't need anything more from him. We don't need him to speak more or give this motivational speech, we just need him to play his role and the best way he can lead is by dominating his role and dominating his opponent, which he's been doing.

"Off the back of him playing some really good footy, his leadership has gone to another level."

Pearce had an unheralded start to his career at the Dockers after originally being selected by the club with pick 37 in the 2013 AFL National Draft.

He played just 21 games across his first three seasons at the club before missing the entire 2017 season due to a broken leg.

The injuries continued for the key defender with a broken ankle sidelining him for the 2020 season and a knee injury causing him to miss a large portion of the Dockers' 2021 campaign.

But the ever-resilient Pearce rebounded to produce strong seasons in 2022 and 2023 and has established himself as one of the best stoppers in the AFL.

Teammate Luke Jackson had tremendous praise for Pearce's leadership abilities, on and off the field.

"'Moose (Pearce) has been outstanding for us with his on-field performance, but his off-field stuff is just as good, so he's been an unreal leader for us and I'm proud having him as our captain," the Dockers ruckman told AFL.com.au.