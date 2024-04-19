Professional development program supports next generation of Aboriginal leaders in the Northern Territory

A group of Indigenous state servants in the Northern Territory have graduated from a course in Aboriginal leadership and professional development.

The 19 Northern Territory Public Service (NTPS) employees each attained a Diploma of Leadership and Management from the Kigaruk and Lookrukin Aboriginal Leadership and Development Program.

Designed to align with the NTPS Middle Manager Development Framework, the two-year program provides Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander middle managers to become senior leaders in their careers.

The graduates undertook four blocks of training, engaging in group based training in a fully supported environment.

Training modules included self-management, where participants focused on developing leadership skills, understanding self and emotional intelligence and communicating with influence, and business management, which focuses on managing business operational plans, understanding business risk and undertake projects confidently.

The program also saw graduates focus on leading and managing workplace relationships, managing team effectiveness and managing personal and professional development as well as planing and policy essentials with a focus on developing workplace policies and procedures for sustainability and developing critical thinking in others.

In congratulating the program's graduates, Northern Territory Minister for Public Employment and Nunggubuyu woman, Selena Uibo commended the graduates and the professional development offered by the program.

"Congratulations to the remarkable graduates! The Kigaruk and Lookrukin Aboriginal Leadership and Development Program continues to support the professional development of our Territory public servants," Ms Uibo said.

"…I look forward to seeing the achievements of this cohort in the years to come."

The Kigaruk and Lookrukin Aboriginal Leadership and Development Program has seen 175 graduates since its establishment in 2003.

The program's next cohort commences later this month, with more than 30 applicants from across the NT public sector.