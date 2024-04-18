Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ruled out of St Kilda clash

Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will miss Thursday's important clash with St Kilda due to personal reasons.

The 22-year-old starred for the Bulldogs in his team's 29-point loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Djap Wurrung, Gunditjmara and Noongar man kicked three goals from 12 disposals, including five contested marks, in what was the former number one draft pick's 50th AFL game.

Speaking on 3AW this morning, champion Richmond forward Matthew Richardson said that Ugle-Hagan was a 'massive out' for the Bulldogs.

"He's in terrific form – he's really coming of age as a key forward," Richardson said.

"His marking – he's taking it at its highest point – three contested marks per week he is taking, (so) that is a big, big out.

"He was their best player last week."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was excellent in the loss to Essendon last Friday night. (Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Ugle-Hagan sits two goals behind teammate Cody Weightman as the Bulldogs' leading goal-kicker after five matches in 2024.

"Before people start jumping to ridiculous conclusions, I've spoken to people close to Jamarra and he's gone home to deal with something," Sam McLure added.

"He's okay, but he just needed to go back home and deal with some stuff."

Ugle-Hagan has been replaced by big man Rory Lobb, who has started the season in excellent VFL form.

Western Bulldogs face St Kilda tonight at Marvel Stadium in what shapes as a vital game for both teams.

Both the Dogs and the Saints are sitting precariously on the ladder, in 11th and 12th position respectively, with two wins and three losses.