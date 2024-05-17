Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Bobby Hill ready to stand up and lead Magpies attack

Anna Harrington -
Bobby Hill is ready to step up for injury-hit Collingwood in Sir Doug Nicholls Round. (Image: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

With Collingwood's attack decimated by injury, Bobby Hill is ready to stand up and be counted - again.

The 2023 Norm Smith Medallist is one of the most senior members of Collingwood's forward line heading into Saturday's clash with Adelaide.

Key forwards Brody Mihocek and Dan McStay, and smalls Jamie Elliott and Beau McCreery, are all sidelined.

With encouragement from coach Craig McRae and forwards coach Scott Selwood, 24-year-old Hill is taking the opportunity to be a leader up forward.

"I'm always trying to talk a bit more out there. But being in the system a bit now, it's the time where I can put that in my pocket and obviously be a leader out there as well," Hill told AAP.

"So it's unbelievable. But all the boys know their roles and we're all bonding off each other and vibing. So it makes it a lot easier.

"It's good - me talking a bit more, getting the leadership (role) and trying to go be a leader out there now.

"But I'm enjoying it with the boys coming in and playing. It's fun watching Joe Richards do his thing and Reef (McInnes) coming back in and a new role for Fin Macrae, it's fun to watch.

"Then obviously you're learning the way they play and again, that happens with injuries and that's footy. But to have that next-men up mentality coming through, it's great that they're ready for it."

Hill, a proud Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man, is especially keen to make an impact in Saturday's game, which will be a part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Collingwood's Indigenous guernsey was designed by Uncle Trevor Davis, father of former Magpies player and the club's cultural development manager Leon Davis.

"It's always a special moment for all of us Indigenous people, the Sir Doug Nicholls Round," Hill said.

"It's something I look forward to playing in and to have the jersey as well, done by Pop Trevor, who I grew up hearing stories from, and to wear it for him - unbelievable."

Hill plans to have young sons Bobby Jnr and Malakai along for the day.

"Hopefully I might get them to run out with me, would be fun," he said.

"Kick a goal and do a dance would be nice - and put on a show."

Since leaving GWS for Collingwood at the end of 2022, Hill has relished life in Melbourne, where he has a close relationship with cousin and St Kilda gun Bradley Hill.

"Obviously I wanted to have family around and he's a big part of (being able) to love footy again," Hill said.

"Having him literally around the corner and having our little ones grow up together, it's unbelievable.

"When we're together, it's always a laugh. I enjoy it."

Anna Harrington - AAP

