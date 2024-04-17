Cameron cleared to played Cats after 'exceptional and compelling circumstances' considered at AFL tribunal

Charlie Cameron is free to play in Brisbane's approaching test to their credentials against Geelong on Sunday after having his one-game ban for rough conduct overturned at the AFL tribunal in extraordinary circumstances.

Cameron was handed the ban for a dumping tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever early in the Lions impressive win over the Dees at the MCG on Thursday.

The incident was graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

Charlie Cameron has received a one-game suspension for this incident involving Jake Lever. Details: https://t.co/zJgQDEzwR8 pic.twitter.com/Pc7X14EGyE — AFL (@AFL) April 12, 2024

At the tribunal on Tuesday, Cameron successfully challenged for the impact to be reconsidered at low-impact, and after 'exceptional compelling circumstances' were considered, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is understood to have had the charge lessened after the panel observed it was his first offence of the kind, Lever's one hand left free to protect himself in the tackle and ability to play out the game, the difference in height and weight between the pair, and - in a rare showing - Cameron's character among a raft of elements.

It has been reported Cameron's off-field initiatives, including his work with the Indigenous community, played a part in the decision.

His sanction was downgraded to a fine.

After rocketing back into form with a game-high three goals in the 22-point win, Cameron is available to build on his and the Lions' momentum against the unbeaten Cats on Saturday night.

Last year's grand finalists have won two on the trot after shock 0-3 start to the season.

They posted their first win against a struggling North Melbourne 112-42 at Gather Round.

Cameron had endured a slow start to the season while his side failed to get going, kicking just five goals from his opening four games in 2024.