Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Cameron cleared to played Cats after 'exceptional and compelling circumstances' considered at AFL tribunal

Jarred Cross -
It's understood Cameron's off-field work was among the considerations resulting in the downgrade from a one-match ban to a fine. (Image: Facebook)

Charlie Cameron is free to play in Brisbane's approaching test to their credentials against Geelong on Sunday after having his one-game ban for rough conduct overturned at the AFL tribunal in extraordinary circumstances.

Cameron was handed the ban for a dumping tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever early in the Lions impressive win over the Dees at the MCG on Thursday.

The incident was graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

At the tribunal on Tuesday, Cameron successfully challenged for the impact to be reconsidered at low-impact, and after 'exceptional compelling circumstances' were considered, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is understood to have had the charge lessened after the panel observed it was his first offence of the kind, Lever's one hand left free to protect himself in the tackle and ability to play out the game, the difference in height and weight between the pair, and - in a rare showing - Cameron's character among a raft of elements.

It has been reported Cameron's off-field initiatives, including his work with the Indigenous community, played a part in the decision.

His sanction was downgraded to a fine.

After rocketing back into form with a game-high three goals in the 22-point win, Cameron is available to build on his and the Lions' momentum against the unbeaten Cats on Saturday night.

Last year's grand finalists have won two on the trot after shock 0-3 start to the season.

They posted their first win against a struggling North Melbourne 112-42 at Gather Round.

Cameron had endured a slow start to the season while his side failed to get going, kicking just five goals from his opening four games in 2024.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."