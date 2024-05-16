Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

'Fun and games': Titans troll Fifita over backflip

Jasper Bruce -
Tanah Boyd (7) was as surprised as anyone when David Fifita (centre) decided to turn down the Roosters. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

David Fifita's Gold Coast teammates have wasted no time roasting the second-rower over his decision to backflip on the Sydney Roosters' contract offer.

Titans halfback Tanah Boyd admitted he was as "shocked" as anyone on Wednesday when Fifita recommitted to the club for 2025, having declined a player option to stay put only days earlier.

Fifita had verbally agreed to join the Tricolours but contract rules introduced last year meant he could not officially sign a deal until the end of a 10-day cooling-off period. In that time, the Queensland State of Origin representative had a change of heart.

"I was shocked," Boyd told AAP at Thursday's Magic Round launch.

"I only saw it on Instagram yesterday. I'm so happy. Me and Davey are pretty close, so I'm just glad he's staying."

The playing group's social media chat blew up after the backflip, with Fifita copping a few choice words from his teammates.

"The boys were giving him a bit of stick," Boyd said.

"There were a couple of memes, it's always good, just fun and games.

"I'm sure at training today everyone's giving it to him. Everyone's going to be pretty stoked. Pretty keen to get back and see everyone and get into him."

The Titans playing group had been hoping Fifita might reconsider given their recent improvements under coach Des Hasler; after dropping their first six games of Hasler's tenure, the Titans have won two of their last three.

"We knew (Fifita) was going to come to a decision but we didn't want to force anything on him," Boyd said.

"(The backflip) is definitely a credit to what we're building and what Dessie's building as well.

"I feel like it has taken a bit of time but I feel we're starting to click now. You've seen that in the last couple of weeks with us."

Boyd had initially been expecting to miss six weeks with the wrist injury he suffered in the round-nine loss to Melbourne but received good news from the medical team this week.

The halfback is hoping to return a fortnight earlier than expected, when the Titans face Sout Sydney in round 14.

"We've got two games and then a bye, so that's always handy. I should be back for Rabbits," he said.

Jasper Bruce - AAP

   Related   

Sport
Broncos lose Reece Walsh for Magic Round, Selwyn Cobbo looks to extend frightening record against Manly
Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters says superstar fullback Reece Walsh pulle...
Martin Gabor 16 May 2024
Sport
Retirement, rehab and Vegas: Raider ponders his future
Jordan Rapana wasn't upset by those forecasting his latest injury would send him...
Murray Wenzel and Jasper Bruce 16 May 2024
Sport
Demons are looking forward to what dynamic duo can do
Melbourne will unveil their Indigenous small forward double-act at last during t...
Roger Vaughan 16 May 2024
Racism In Sport
NRL fans banned over 'disgusting' abuse
The NRL has issued banning notices to two fans for “indefinite periods” follow...
NCA NewsWire 16 May 2024

   Jasper Bruce   

News
Australia upgrades travel alert for New Caledonia
Australia has heightened travel warnings for New Caledonia as civil unrest for...
Dominic Giannini 16 May 2024
Sport
'Fun and games': Titans troll Fifita over backflip
David Fifita's Gold Coast teammates have wasted no time roasting the second-rowe...
Jasper Bruce 16 May 2024
Sport
Retirement, rehab and Vegas: Raider ponders his future
Jordan Rapana wasn't upset by those forecasting his latest injury would send him...
Murray Wenzel and Jasper Bruce 16 May 2024
Jai Kalani Wright
Cops 'not touching' pursuit of officer over fatal crash
Police did not want to pursue charges against a sergeant accused of dangerous dr...
Miklos Bolza 16 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."