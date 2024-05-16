'Fun and games': Titans troll Fifita over backflip

David Fifita's Gold Coast teammates have wasted no time roasting the second-rower over his decision to backflip on the Sydney Roosters' contract offer.

Titans halfback Tanah Boyd admitted he was as "shocked" as anyone on Wednesday when Fifita recommitted to the club for 2025, having declined a player option to stay put only days earlier.

Fifita had verbally agreed to join the Tricolours but contract rules introduced last year meant he could not officially sign a deal until the end of a 10-day cooling-off period. In that time, the Queensland State of Origin representative had a change of heart.

"I was shocked," Boyd told AAP at Thursday's Magic Round launch.

"I only saw it on Instagram yesterday. I'm so happy. Me and Davey are pretty close, so I'm just glad he's staying."

The playing group's social media chat blew up after the backflip, with Fifita copping a few choice words from his teammates.

"The boys were giving him a bit of stick," Boyd said.

"There were a couple of memes, it's always good, just fun and games.

"I'm sure at training today everyone's giving it to him. Everyone's going to be pretty stoked. Pretty keen to get back and see everyone and get into him."

The Titans playing group had been hoping Fifita might reconsider given their recent improvements under coach Des Hasler; after dropping their first six games of Hasler's tenure, the Titans have won two of their last three.

"We knew (Fifita) was going to come to a decision but we didn't want to force anything on him," Boyd said.

"(The backflip) is definitely a credit to what we're building and what Dessie's building as well.

"I feel like it has taken a bit of time but I feel we're starting to click now. You've seen that in the last couple of weeks with us."

Boyd had initially been expecting to miss six weeks with the wrist injury he suffered in the round-nine loss to Melbourne but received good news from the medical team this week.

The halfback is hoping to return a fortnight earlier than expected, when the Titans face Sout Sydney in round 14.

"We've got two games and then a bye, so that's always handy. I should be back for Rabbits," he said.

