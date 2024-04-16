Injury scare sours Boland’s County Championship debut

Scott Boland's County Championship debut has been soured by injury with the 35-year-old pulled form Durham's attack in their season-opening fixture against Warwickshire.

It came after the Gulidjan quick went wicketless on day one of the fixture at Edgbaston, ending the day with figures of 0-54 from 13 overs.

Boland didn't bowl at all the following day, which saw Warwickshire amass 3-698, the second-highest total in their history on the back of 256 (311) from captain Alex Davies.

Following the innings, Durham captain Scott Borthwick told The Cricket website his side were cautiously monitoring the star recruit's fitness.

"Scott Boland is okay. He has a bit of a niggle in his ankle or calf, I think, but the way the scoreboard was, it was sensible for him to go off (on Friday) and get some treatment on it," Borthwick said.

"There was no point in taking risks on him this time of year, especially with the situation of the game. We'll just monitor it.".

In response, Durham posted 10-517 with Boland the not out batsman.

The visitors then posted 6-293 after being asked to follow on, with the match ending in a draw.

Following the match, Durham reported Boland had been suffering from a sore heel.

It comes after the seamer confessed his longtime desire to play in England's red ball competition, workload previously hampering his ambitions.

"I've always wanted to play in the County Championship," he said, via The Guardian.

"But I bowl a lot of overs for Victoria and so previously I've used the off-season for a break.

However a lesser than normal workload in combination with the stability of Australia's Test attack contributed to his availability to sign with Durham for County season.

"Last summer, my domestic workload was managed (by Cricket Australia) as the coaches didn't think those three (Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc) would get through all seven Tests. It just shows how good they are that they did.

"But I feel lucky to be in the same squad as them and, in terms of this county season, I feel as fresh as ever."

According to the Melbourne Stars, Boland will have his leg monitored ahead of Durham's next County Championship fixture against Worcestershire on April 19.