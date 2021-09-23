Fifteen First Nations social media talents have been selected as recipients of a training and funding program, as part of the First Nations Creator Program.

The program was launched earlier this year and is an initiative in-partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations department and Instagram Australia.

The aim is to accelerate up-and-coming Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators amplifying their diverse voices across the social media landscape.

On Friday Screen Australia and Instagram announced the 2021 recipients who will receive $10,000 of production funding each, to help them create Reels or IGTV content for their Instagram account.

The Program consists of training sessions and workshops covering product, creativity, safety and well-being.

The 15 recipients will also receive mentored guidance on digital production and social media strategy.

Meissa Mason is one of the creators selected for the program, she stems from the Wiradjuri, Gomeroi and Awabakal Countries.

She said that Instagram gave her the “ability to connect with mob all over the country”.

“I wasn’t sure about making my Instagram public back in 2020, I didn’t know what was gonna come of it and I didn’t have much of a plan,” she said.

“I’ve met so many amazing people throughout the past year or so and had so many amazing experiences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meiss🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@meissamason)

Mason said she was “excited” for the program and to “meet other creators and see what opportunities come of it”.

“I’d love to see this program set mob up and give them the skills and resources to pursue careers in content creation,” she said.

“This could support a lot of black creators long term, and I’m psyched to be part of it.”

Upon completion of the program the participants will all be assigned an Instagram partner

manager to continue their journey on the platform.

The 15 recipients are:

Andrea Fernandez

Vika Mana

Kaycee Haydon

Alicia Johnson

Emily Johnson

Trisha Lindgren

Nathan Lyons

Meissa Mason

Tait McGregor

Naarah

Nich Richie

Merinda Slater

Melissa Smith

Kantesha Takai

Sari-Ella Thaiday

By Teisha Cloos