National Indigenous Times

May commits to Roosters as long-term front row firms

Scott Bailey -
Terrell May has agreed a new two-year deal with the Sydney Roosters. (Image: James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

The Sydney Roosters have taken another step towards securing their long-term front row by locking in prop Terrell May on a two-year deal.

Off contract at the end of this year, May will remain at Bondi until at least the end of 2026.

There had been suggestions last month May could move away from the Roosters, particularly if there were possibilities of playing alongside his brother Taylan.

But winger Taylan's decision to stay at Penrith helped pave the way for Terrell to re-sign with the Tricolours.

It was not long ago the shape of the Roosters pack appeared unclear, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves set to head to England at year's end.

But in the past week they have extended Lindsay Collins's contract until the end of 2028, and have now secured May for a further two years.

"I'm really happy to have my future sorted with the Roosters," May said.

"I love being part of the team here and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to represent the red, white and blue for another two years."

May has had the best year of his career this season, averaging 126 metres per game.

The Roosters also have suspended forward Spencer Leniu signed until the end of 2025, after luring him from Penrith for this season.

Scott Bailey - AAP

