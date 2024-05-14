Charlie Cameron keen to return to goalkicking form for battling Brisbane Lions

Brisbane Lions livewire Charlie Cameron will revert to "keeping it simple" as he battles to rediscover his goalkicking form.

Cameron, who booted a career season-high tally of 59 goals last year, has kicked only 12 six-pointers in nine AFL games in 2024.

His form has mirrored that of the Lions, who have won just three from nine ahead of Saturday night's clash with Richmond at the Gabba.

With the match being part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which recognises and celebrates the AFL's Indigenous players, Cameron can't think of a better time to return to his previous goalkicking ways.

"This week is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, so I'm looking forward to that," said Cameron, who admitted to being unhappy with his overall performance this season.

"I just haven't been playing consistent footy. Probably over the last few weeks, I've been just trying to go back to my focus areas, which is pressure and bringing energy. I feel like I've brought that the past two weeks.

"It hasn't been showing on the scoreboard with goalkicking, which is disappointing, but I've got to keep working on it, keep bringing it back to those focus areas of just bringing pressure and then letting my game evolve after that."

Cameron said he had become too concerned with the "outcome" with his goalkicking rather than trusting the "process".

"I was over-thinking – it was playing on my mind," he said.

"I'm just trying to get back to narrowing my focus and just keeping it simple.

"Hopefully, it'll start clicking soon. I've just got to keep at it and keep believing in myself."

Cameron said the loss of small forward Linc McCarthy to a season-ending knee injury had put the onus on him to increase his harassment of opponents.

"That's my role with Linc going down," he said.

"I've been trying to get up the field as well but when the ball comes inside the 50 (metre zone), it's just bringing the pressure."

Cameron declared Saturday's clash against the 17th-placed Tigers as a "must-win" battle for the Lions, who had to settle for a 90-90 weekend draw with Adelaide after leading by 18 points early in the final quarter.

"We could have held on there and controlled the ball a bit better," he said.

"It was mixed emotions (with the draw) but we've got to take the two points and go from there."

The Lions' commemorative guernsey for the match – designed by Cameron's relative, Renee Wilson – has a design inspired by the theme "Merri Dilangka", which means "listening to the past, present, and moving forward together".

"It's always important. You get to represent the jumper, the person that designs it, our culture … your people and the other players here," Cameron said.

Marco Monteverde - NCA NewsWire