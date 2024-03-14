Perth’s Langley Park to host Clontarf Cup

More than 200 young Indigenous men are set to travel to Perth from across Western Australia to compete in the 2024 Clontarf Cup later this month.

The announcement comes after the City of Perth entered into a pilot partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, seeing the annual football carnival hosted in Perth CBD for the first time.

Clontarf Foundation CEO, Gerard Neesham, said the organisation is excited to inaugurate its new partnership with the City of Perth by hosting the historic, annual carnival at Langley Park.

“This collaboration offers numerous opportunities for the young men in our programme to improve their self-esteem, attend school more regularly, complete Year 12 and ultimately transition into employment or further studies,” Mr Neesham said.

“The Foundation is thankful for the support of the City of Perth and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Established in 2000 to give greater opportunities to young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men through education, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects, the Clontarf Foundation has supported more than 11,500 boys across 158 schools in Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

In its 24-year history, Clontarf has assisted more than 6,000 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men complete Year 12 and find employment.

In making the announcement, Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas paid tribute to Clontarf’s ability to unite and inspire.

“Clontarf is an amazing organisation that invests in and provides opportunities and motivation for young men to attend school, finish Year 12 and enter the workforce,” Mr Zempilas said.

“It’s no secret sport in particular footy has been a huge passion of mine since I was a young man, and that’s largely due to its ability to unite and inspire, just as Clontarf does every day.

“The Clontarf Cup is always an exciting spectacle of teamwork and talent, and I can’t wait to see these future stars in action.

“It’s a great opportunity for the City of Perth to join this fantastic initiative and I look forward to seeing this partnership grow.”

The 18th Clontarf Cup will be held at Perth’s Langley Park on Wednesday 20 March.