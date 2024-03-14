Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Perth’s Langley Park to host Clontarf Cup

Callan Morse -
The Clontarf Foundation's annual football carnival, known as the Clontarf Cup, will be held at Perth's Langley Park on 20 March. (Image: Clontarf Foundation)

More than 200 young Indigenous men are set to travel to Perth from across Western Australia to compete in the 2024 Clontarf Cup later this month.

The announcement comes after the City of Perth entered into a pilot partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, seeing the annual football carnival hosted in Perth CBD for the first time.

Clontarf Foundation CEO, Gerard Neesham, said the organisation is excited to inaugurate its new partnership with the City of Perth by hosting the historic, annual carnival at Langley Park.

“This collaboration offers numerous opportunities for the young men in our programme to improve their self-esteem, attend school more regularly, complete Year 12 and ultimately transition into employment or further studies,” Mr Neesham said.

“The Foundation is thankful for the support of the City of Perth and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Established in 2000 to give greater opportunities to young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men through education, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects, the Clontarf Foundation has supported more than 11,500 boys across 158 schools in Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

In its 24-year history, Clontarf has assisted more than 6,000 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men complete Year 12 and find employment.

Ad

In making the announcement, Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas paid tribute to Clontarf’s ability to unite and inspire.

“Clontarf is an amazing organisation that invests in and provides opportunities and motivation for young men to attend school, finish Year 12 and enter the workforce,” Mr Zempilas said.

“It’s no secret sport in particular footy has been a huge passion of mine since I was a young man, and that’s largely due to its ability to unite and inspire, just as Clontarf does every day.

“The Clontarf Cup is always an exciting spectacle of teamwork and talent, and I can’t wait to see these future stars in action.

“It’s a great opportunity for the City of Perth to join this fantastic initiative and I look forward to seeing this partnership grow.”

The 18th Clontarf Cup will be held at Perth’s Langley Park on Wednesday 20 March.

   Related   

Sport
'100 per cent': Mitchell up for Origin if he avoids ban
Latrell Mitchell has confirmed he is available for NSW State of Origin selecti...
Scott Bailey 26 May 2024
Sport
Bombers survive scare in thrilling Dreamtime at the 'G
Essendon escaped a major upset in front of 79,000 people to hold out for a 12-po...
Jarred Cross 25 May 2024
Sport
Horne-Francis produces in milestone match against former club
Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) coach Ken Hinkley has applauded Jason Horne-Francis’...
Jarred Cross 25 May 2024
Sport
Holmes hip-drop call 'annoys the crap' out of Payten
North Queensland coach Todd Payten is proudly from NSW but insists the decision...
Joe Gould 25 May 2024

   Callan Morse   

News
Kanak leader calls to 'maintain resistance' to France
The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia has called on supporte...
Barbara Surk 26 May 2024
News
Macron sees Pacific power, influence in New Caledonia
In 2018, a year after becoming France's president, Emmanuel Macron flew to the r...
Layli Foroudi and Juliette Jabkhiro 26 May 2024
Sport
'100 per cent': Mitchell up for Origin if he avoids ban
Latrell Mitchell has confirmed he is available for NSW State of Origin selecti...
Scott Bailey 26 May 2024
News
Action needed for ageing Stolen Generations survivors
Indigenous communities will gather to mark Sorry Day across the country, amid...
Keira Jenkins 26 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."