Scott Boland's rest stretches further as quick is overlooked for Australia's first Test against Pakistan

The wait for Scott Boland's services to feature this summer have extended with the Gulidjan left out of Australia's starting XI to face Pakistan in the first Test, starting tomorrow.

While his absence from the side behind regular selections Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and skipper Pat Cummins was a likely outcome, the confirmation asks further questions of Cricket Australia's decision to restrict Boland's appearances at the crease in other competitions.

The governing body received criticism last week after Boland was made unable to feature in his BBL side Melbourne Stars' season-opener against the Brisbane Heat.

The 34-year-old was originally named in the Stars' 14-man squad, before being forced to rest ahead of a five-match test summer between touring parties Pakistan and the West Indies.

It's understood only long-time spinner Lyon was named alongside Boland on the unavailable list with directives for load management.

Lyon, however, has been named in Australia's XI for the first test in Perth.

Boland last bowled in Victoria's 113-run win over Queensland in the Sheffield Shield in mid-November.

The first-class veteran took 8/96 for the match with no signs of injury or fitness concern.

Schedule clashes between domestic and international cricket are a regular talking point at the start of the Australian season, with the BBL often cited as lacking the same star power of similar T20 tournaments around the world.

Even rival coaches were left scratching their heads over the decision regarding Boland.

Melbourne Renegades coach, David Saker quizzed what consequence would come of one T20 game a week out from the opening test.

"I want the best players in the whole of Australia playing in this competition (BBL)," Saker told CODE Sports.

"I cannot see how Scotty Boland bowling four overs is going to have a huge effect on him and he's been playing enough cricket.

"Four overs is not going to kill him."

Despite missing out on the opening test, the Australian men's side's packed itinerary in the coming months.

Pacey Perth conditions were always unlikely to hand Boland his first selection since the second Ashes test earlier this year - particularly with WA quick Lance Morris also named in the squad.

A return for the Boxing Day test on his home deck at the MCG presents a stronger chance for Boland's return.

Following five tests at home, Australia heads to New Zealand for a two-test series starting February 29.

The milder, seam-friendly conditions across the Tasman are a suitable option for Boland's end-to-end style.

Australia opens their summer with the first test at Perth Stadium on Thursday.