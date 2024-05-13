Backing for Beveridge from Bulldogs' key forward

Coach Luke Beveridge is the man to lead the Western Bulldogs, says gun forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

After a pressure-relieving 91-point win over Richmond, Ugle-Hagan also believes the Bulldogs' plethora of key forwards are figuring out how to play together.

Concerted heat has come for the Bulldogs - and especially long-time mentor Beveridge - amid a roller coaster start to the season.

But Ugle-Hagan was unequivocal in his support for his coach.

"It would be a tough job obviously as a head coach, especially when you're not as consistent as we should be," he said.

"But he's doing really well. I feel like I love him as a coach just the way he goes about it with the culture stuff and the love and care he has for us as players outside of the football game. He's a genuine good bloke.

"He's definitely the man.

"Because I've never had, obviously, another AFL coach before at the high level.

"At the moment he's my coach and I love the way he coaches me."

Ugle-Hagan indicated it was on the Bulldogs' players to deliver.

"We've just got to find a good consistency at the moment. We need to be a lot better with that," he said.

The Bulldogs' tall forward line clicked into gear against the Tigers with Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton kicking four goals apiece and Ugle-Hagan adding another.

"I felt like we were not flying for the same ball in that game. We actually really opened up," Ugle-Hagan said.

"We've definitely tweaked a lot of things.

"We've just got to know that we're obviously three good targets down in the forward line. We've got a couple of really good midfielders to get us the ball.

"We've just got to work together. Obviously, we all want the win at the end of the day. It doesn't really matter about the performance, as long as we get that win.

"So we've kind of gone a selfless look at it - it doesn't matter who's kicking the goals."

Former No.1 draft pick Ugle-Hagan is one of the AFL's hottest prospects and recently re-signed until the end of 2026.

"It was a massive decision but I'm glad I got it done," he said.

"I feel a lot lighter. I feel like I can just go out and have fun now and play some football instead of having that stress."

Ugle-Hagan, a Gunditjmara, Balardong Noongar and Whadjuk Noongar man, was at the MCG to launch this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"It's definitely the one you pencil in," he said.

"When this one comes around, especially when you're wearing a (Indigenous) jumper to represent your family and other people's stories, it just means a lot."

