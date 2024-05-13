Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Backing for Beveridge from Bulldogs' key forward

Anna Harrington -
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, in the Bulldogs' Indigenous jumper, has backed besieged coach Luke Beveridge. (Image: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Coach Luke Beveridge is the man to lead the Western Bulldogs, says gun forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

After a pressure-relieving 91-point win over Richmond, Ugle-Hagan also believes the Bulldogs' plethora of key forwards are figuring out how to play together.

Concerted heat has come for the Bulldogs - and especially long-time mentor Beveridge - amid a roller coaster start to the season.

But Ugle-Hagan was unequivocal in his support for his coach.

"It would be a tough job obviously as a head coach, especially when you're not as consistent as we should be," he said.

"But he's doing really well. I feel like I love him as a coach just the way he goes about it with the culture stuff and the love and care he has for us as players outside of the football game. He's a genuine good bloke.

"He's definitely the man.

"Because I've never had, obviously, another AFL coach before at the high level.

"At the moment he's my coach and I love the way he coaches me."

Ugle-Hagan indicated it was on the Bulldogs' players to deliver.

"We've just got to find a good consistency at the moment. We need to be a lot better with that," he said.

The Bulldogs' tall forward line clicked into gear against the Tigers with Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton kicking four goals apiece and Ugle-Hagan adding another.

"I felt like we were not flying for the same ball in that game. We actually really opened up," Ugle-Hagan said.

"We've definitely tweaked a lot of things.

"We've just got to know that we're obviously three good targets down in the forward line. We've got a couple of really good midfielders to get us the ball.

"We've just got to work together. Obviously, we all want the win at the end of the day. It doesn't really matter about the performance, as long as we get that win.

"So we've kind of gone a selfless look at it - it doesn't matter who's kicking the goals."

Former No.1 draft pick Ugle-Hagan is one of the AFL's hottest prospects and recently re-signed until the end of 2026.

"It was a massive decision but I'm glad I got it done," he said.

"I feel a lot lighter. I feel like I can just go out and have fun now and play some football instead of having that stress."

Ugle-Hagan, a Gunditjmara, Balardong Noongar and Whadjuk Noongar man, was at the MCG to launch this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"It's definitely the one you pencil in," he said.

"When this one comes around, especially when you're wearing a (Indigenous) jumper to represent your family and other people's stories, it just means a lot."

Anna Harrington - AAP

   Related   

Sport
Upton issues warning to NSW: 'My best is yet to come'
Queensland fullback Tamika Upton swept all before her in 2023, a year in which s...
Joe Gould 13 May 2024
Sport
Adelaide's Rankine hits career-high amid midfield move
Adelaide's Izak Rankine says his midfield move has sparked a career-best patch...
Steve Larkin 13 May 2024
Sport
AFL to push for more Indigenous reps in officialdom
The AFL is pushing for greater Indigenous representation in official roles but i...
Steve Larkin 13 May 2024
Racism In Sport
NRL investigating Mitchell, Walker racism claims
The NRL is looking into claims Latrell Mitchell has again become a target of rac...
Scott Bailey 13 May 2024

   Anna Harrington   

Sport
Upton issues warning to NSW: 'My best is yet to come'
Queensland fullback Tamika Upton swept all before her in 2023, a year in which s...
Joe Gould 13 May 2024
Sport
Backing for Beveridge from Bulldogs' key forward
Coach Luke Beveridge is the man to lead the Western Bulldogs, says gun forward J...
Anna Harrington 13 May 2024
Sport
Adelaide's Rankine hits career-high amid midfield move
Adelaide's Izak Rankine says his midfield move has sparked a career-best patch...
Steve Larkin 13 May 2024
News
Aboriginal legal services in crisis as demand doubles
First Nations Australians are at risk of increased family violence and unjust...
Kat Wong 13 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."