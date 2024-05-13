Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Adelaide's Rankine hits career-high amid midfield move

Steve Larkin -
Izak Rankine is thriving amid more time spent in the midfield for Adelaide this season. (Image: Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)

Adelaide's Izak Rankine says his midfield move has sparked a career-best patch of form.

Rankine has been a standout in a middling AFL season for the Crows, who have three wins, five losses and Sunday's draw against Brisbane.

The 24-year-old Rankine is regarded as among the most dangerous small forwards in the competition.

And while his goal output this season is a career-high 2.11 a game, his scoring has been accompanied by increasing midfield time as he becomes a double-edged weapon for the Crows.

Rankine is averaging more than 17 disposals a game, the best in his five years in the AFL.

Asked if his form was career-best, Rankine replied: "Yeah, definitely,"

"I have put a few good games together now," he told reporters on Monday.

"And I am at the age where I need to start playing a bit more consistently and become one of the leaders in the team.

"I haven't tried to change too much, I haven't tried to reinvent the wheel.

"(Just) stick to the process and get around the leaders and learn off Daws (captain Jordan Dawson) and those older boys and really understand what it takes to play some good footy and do it consistently."

Adelaide sit in 12th spot on the ladder, two wins behind eighth-placed Collingwood, who they play at the MCG on Saturday in a fixture eagerly anticipated by the Crows.

"The 'G is obviously a great stadium, a historical stadium - every time you go to the 'G it's always a special feeling and you want to play well," Rankine said.

"And I think as a team we do play well there.

"We're all pretty keen and excited to get over there against some good opposition and hopefully bring back four points."

Adelaide will be without defender Josh Worrell, who broke his left forearm when pinned in a tackle against the Lions. He had surgery on Monday and will miss eight to 12 weeks

"He's obviously devastated," Rankine said of his 23-year-old teammate.

"He knows he has been playing good and building the trust and stringing together a few games, so it's a tough pill to swallow when you get injured like that."

Steve Larkin - AAP

   Related   

Sport
Upton issues warning to NSW: 'My best is yet to come'
Queensland fullback Tamika Upton swept all before her in 2023, a year in which s...
Joe Gould 13 May 2024
Sport
Backing for Beveridge from Bulldogs' key forward
Coach Luke Beveridge is the man to lead the Western Bulldogs, says gun forward J...
Anna Harrington 13 May 2024
Sport
AFL to push for more Indigenous reps in officialdom
The AFL is pushing for greater Indigenous representation in official roles but i...
Steve Larkin 13 May 2024
Racism In Sport
NRL investigating Mitchell, Walker racism claims
The NRL is looking into claims Latrell Mitchell has again become a target of rac...
Scott Bailey 13 May 2024

   Steve Larkin   

Sport
Upton issues warning to NSW: 'My best is yet to come'
Queensland fullback Tamika Upton swept all before her in 2023, a year in which s...
Joe Gould 13 May 2024
Sport
Backing for Beveridge from Bulldogs' key forward
Coach Luke Beveridge is the man to lead the Western Bulldogs, says gun forward J...
Anna Harrington 13 May 2024
Sport
Adelaide's Rankine hits career-high amid midfield move
Adelaide's Izak Rankine says his midfield move has sparked a career-best patch...
Steve Larkin 13 May 2024
News
Aboriginal legal services in crisis as demand doubles
First Nations Australians are at risk of increased family violence and unjust...
Kat Wong 13 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."