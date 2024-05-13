NRL investigating Mitchell, Walker racism claims

The NRL is looking into claims Latrell Mitchell has again become a target of racial abuse, after a crowd member allegedly vilified the South Sydney star and teammate Cody Walker.

The league received a report on Sunday afternoon from a fan who claimed the Rabbitohs pair were racially abused during Saturday's loss to St George Illawarra at Kogarah.

The supporter claimed a man repeatedly aimed racial taunts at Mitchell, but was able to leave the ground without being pulled up by security.

"The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the allegations," a league spokesman said.

"The NRL takes these allegations seriously and is looking into them as a matter of priority."

South Sydney made a point on Monday of standing by their players, who are not believed to have heard the alleged taunts.

"The Rabbitohs were informed of the incident by a member of the public as well as the NRL," Souths said in a statement.

"The Rabbitohs stand in condemnation of any form of racism in our sport, and society in general, and will support the NRL's investigation in any way possible."

It is far from the first time Mitchell has been racially targeted.

A teenager received a formal warning from NSW Police and a ban from the NRL last year for abusing the star fullback as he walked off the field at Penrith.

Mitchell has frequently called out racism on social media, and has recently been subjected to extensive boos from fans at matches.

The alleged abuse of Walker, also a vocal spokesman on Indigenous matters, came in the five-eighth's landmark 200th NRL game.

The Dragons confirmed they were also looking into the matter, after being informed of the allegations by the NRL on Monday morning.

"The Dragons will now work closely with the NRL, the Rabbitohs and the venue to understand the facts of the matter," a spokesman said.

"Racial discrimination has no place in our sport or in our society.

"The Dragons stand united with the NRL and with the Rabbitohs in condemning racism in all its forms."

Scott Bailey - AAP