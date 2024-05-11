The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves

A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley's Fitzroy Valley region is exceeding expectations and delivering a much-loved opportunity for local kids.

Fitzroy Crossing's Marra Worra Worra Aboriginal Corporation (MWW) has completed its third week of their Night Valley Ballers Project, a 3x3 basketball competition, delivered by their Youth Connexions team run each Monday and Tuesday night.

The 10-week program across three age groups - under 13s, 15s and 18s, is an extension of their night patrol services, delivered with support from the Kimberley Juvenile Justice Program.

Youth Connections coordinator Rochelle Dolby said 60-80 kids have been coming down each night after the idea of a basketball comp was suggested.

The idea was raised as something MWW wanted to get involved in following a downturn in youth programs amid the pandemic and devastating floods in recent years.

"It's been great. It's been amazing to see so many kids come down, participate and engage and show some very talented skills that they have. It's really good to see," Ms Dolby said.

After the success of extensive community engagement, MWW general manager of programs, Nicola Angell said it's created a unique opportunity for kids across the Fitzroy Valley to come together, engage with one another, build relationships, and return home safe at the end of the night.

Under 13s, 15s and 18s age groups have been competing in the twice weekly roster. (Image: Marra Worra Worra/Facebook)

The Night Valley Ballers nights have also been a hit with youth from Muludja and Bayulu, some helped to join by MWW staff, members and community members.

"We put some singlets on seven year olds last night, just because they begged us too," Ms Angell said.

"I'm turning away kids in nappies when I go out to community to pick kids up. They're begging to come...they are so desperate to be involved in the program."

Ms Dolby said "It's (all) fun for the younger ones, but very competitive for the older age groups....which is really good to see".

"With the engagement that we had with the disengaged kids through night patrol, we just thought it'd be a small group of kids that will come along and show interest but the amount of interest we've got now and the kids playing, it's just massive," Ms Dolby said.

"And it's really good to see. We're over our target."

Ms Dolby and Ms Angell are thrilled to see the success in bringing the community together for wider benefits.

"We really want to educate our young people and community at the same time...plus we're getting lots of families starting to come down as well," Ms Angell said.

The competition has attracted 60-80 participants each night. (Image: Marra Worra Worra/Facebook)

"So we're using that as an opportunity to do some education around some issues that are in the community at the moment."

Ms Dolby is encouraged by the engagement she's seeing with the basketball initiative, also being able to sit down at chat and the kid's "letting us know how they are".

MWW also serves up around 100 meals each night.

"We all sit down and we stop and we talk so that's a really good opportunity just to sit down next to a young person and just check in with them and see how you know about their mental health and their well being as well," she said.

Lia Sullivan, who's handling the catering, said for some it might be the only hot meal they're having for the day.

She expects grand final day in a couple of months time to be an even bigger affair.

With the early success of the program, MWW are planning on accessing the necessary supports and running regular Night Valley Ballers competitions into the future.