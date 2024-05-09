Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

St Kilda, West Coast announce Sir Doug Nicholls Round name changes

Jarred Cross -
St Kilda men's Indigenous players don the club's two Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumpers for 2024. (Image: Facebook)

St Kilda and West Coast are the latest clubs to announce they'll take on a new identity utilising local traditional language during Sir Doug Nicholls round.

On Tuesday, West Coast revealed they will play as Waalitj Marawar - 'Eagles of the West' in Noongar language during rounds 10 and 11 of the AFL season, with St Kilda adopting Boon Wurrung language to run out as Euro-Yroke for their respective matches, announced on Wednesday evening.

Waalitj Marawar are the second club to include their club's name with the move, after Adelaide presented their rebrand to Kuwarna - meaning 'The Crows or Crows' in Kaurna, earlier this week.

West Coast listed player Tyrell Dewar training in the club's Indigenous jumper. (Image: Facebook)

Narrm (Melbourne), Walyalup (Fremantle) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) will all continue the tradition from recent seasons.

Waalitj Marawar are also 'exploring a more permanent First Nations visual identity', the club said.

For the Saints, it's the first change to the club's name in its 150-plus year history.

The adoption of Euro-Yroke was made with the help of Boon Wurrung Senior Elder N'arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs and Boon Wurrung Elder and language specialist Aunty Fay Muir.

The Saints have also developed two Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumpers, one for each of their two matches, utilising their once worn yellow centre strip in place of white in away in round 10 before a return to their best known colour palette the following week.

Both incorporate Indigenous artwork and the 33 First Nations players to have run out for the club.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."