National Indigenous Times

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan inks contract extension to remain with 'family' at Bulldogs

Jarred Cross -
After putting pen to paper, former no.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will remain at the Bulldogs until at least the end of 2026. (Image: Facebook)

The Western Bulldogs have put any outside interest in key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan to bed by locking the young forward in with a two-year extension to remain at the kennel until at least the end of 2026.

The Dogs confirmed Ugle-Hagan has inked a new deal on Wednesday.

Ugle-Hagan was due to come out of contract at the end of this season with a number of rival clubs said to be keeping an eye on the former no.1 draft pick as he continues to develop as one of the competition's emerging big men up front.

The 22-year-old is averaging close to two goals a game so far in 2024 coming off a career-best return of 35 majors last season.

"I'm really excited to be staying here," Ugle-Hagan said.

"The Western Bulldogs have looked after me since I was 15 years old with the Next Generation Academy. Ever since then, I have just fallen in love with the club and it just feels like I'm at home.

"The boys make me feel like we're a big family…everyone has been amazing since I walked in the doors. The best thing about our job is that we get to go into work every day with our best mates and train and compete with them."

Ugle-Hagan remains one of the competition's biggest possessor of upside, showing glimpses of dominance in individual performances so far across his 51 senior games.

"We're really excited as a football club that Jamarra has re-signed," Bulldogs list and recruiting general manager Sam Power said.

"Having been a part of the Bulldogs since the age of 15, Jamarra has built a strong affiliation with the red, white and blue and is seen as a huge part of our future.

"His exciting attributes in the air and ability to impact games at such a young age are qualities that should excite our fans during the next stage of his career.

"Jamarra committing his next two years to the Club is a positive show of faith in what we're continuing to build and the environment we're creating."

Ugle-Hagan kicked 2.1 in his club's narrow loss to Hawthorn on return from a period away for personal reasons at the weekend.

The Bulldogs meet the Tigers at the MCG on Saturday night.

