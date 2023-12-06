Tiwi Bombers record huge win in return to Wurrumiyanga

The Tiwi Bombers have made a successful return to Wurrumiyanga, recording their biggest win in nearly four years.

The Bombers were at their scintillating best from the opening bounce and cruised to a 73-point win over Wanderers on the Tiwi Islands last Saturday.

Tiwi 19.20 (134) defeated the Eagles 9.7 (61) in sweltering conditions.

It was the first game played at Wurrumiyanga for the season, despite major worries during the week about the condition of the ground.

Both teams fielded concerns about the ground earlier in the week, however a decision was reached later to continue ahead with the game.

It was the Bombers' biggest win since a 17.18 (120) to 4.9 (33) win over St Marys in February 2019.

The Bombers burst from the blocks with a six-goal to one opening term, before extending the lead to 48 points by the main change.

Wanderers were able to convert more opportunities in the second half, but they were no match for the fast-running Bombers team were able to record their second win of the season.

Former AFL player Sam Darley had the ball on a string, racking up a game-high 39 disposals in what was ultimately a best-on-ground performance.

Darley's experience and work rate in the contest and behind the football was a major reason for many of Tiwi's attacking pursuits up the ground.

Ex-Essendon cult hero Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti had 15 disposals and two goals, while talented forward Henry Kerinaiua gathered 21 disposals and booted four majors.

Spectators watch the clash between the Tiwi Bombers and Wanderers on the Tiwi Islands. (Image: Tymunna Clements/AFLNT)

Michael Thompson was among the Bombers' better players while Thaddeus Puautjimi and Karlson Kantilla continued their strong starts to the season.

In the Women's Premier League game, the Bombers recorded their second win of the season with a massive 138-point drubbing of Wanderers.

Maria Rioli excelled with four goals while Jericka Mungatopi was also dangerous up forward.

Despite sitting well outside the NTFL finals race, it has been a markedly improved season from the Bombers Men's Premier League under new coach Patrick Bowden.

With COVID and various lockdown measures playing a major factor, the Bombers have struggled in recent seasons in the Northern Territory Football League.

The club had previously gone two seasons without a win before breaking through with a victory over PINT last season.

The Bombers recorded its second win in three seasons against Palmerston earlier in the year and will look to build on the win column as the 2023/24 season progresses.

St Marys sit on top of the NTFL ladder, Waratah are a game behind with Southern Districts, Nightcliff, PINT and the Darwin Buffaloes all even with five wins each.