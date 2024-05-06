Wilson, Gangurrus secure maiden Olympic 3x3 qualification

Ally Wilson and the Gangurrus - Australia's women's 3x3 basketball team - have earned Olympic Games qualification after taking out FIBA's second 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the weekend.

The Gangurrus defeated 2022 FIBA AmeriCup champions Canada 19-16 in the tournament's final in Utsunomiya, Japan on Sunday, securing their first Olympic qualification after 3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Wilson, a 5′9″ guard who plies her trade in the WNBL for the Bendigo Spirit and Bendigo Braves in the NBL1 South competition, averaged 5.6 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game across five matches against the Netherlands, Kenya, Canada and Brazil.

Her best performance came in the final against Canada, where the 30-year-old scored 8 points and pulling in four rebounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA3x3 (@fiba3x3)

Calculated using key statistics, the Ngarrindjeri woman finished the tournament with a player value of 24.9, ranking her eighth out of 32 players.

Playing alongside WNBL Perth Lynx captain Anneli Maley, the Adelaide Lightning's Lauren Mansfield and Spain-based Marena Whittle, the Gangurrus won all but their tournament opening fixture against the Netherlands, where they lost 18-16 in overtime.

The quintet, who won the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup title earlier this year then went on to demolish Kenya (22-9), before taking care of Canada (21-16) and Brazil (18-16) in the tournament's semi-final.

Following the team's success, Anneli Maley commended her team's performance.

The moment you fulfill your dream 🙌 Australia will be in Paris 2024 🥺 #3x3OQT pic.twitter.com/2nuIf4PHRO — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) May 5, 2024

"This was our only shot," the tournament MVP said.

"We don't get to go on the tours, we don't get to do any of that stuff.

"And to come out here and play the way we did, I'm so, so proud."

The Gangurrus join China, France, Azerbaijan, and the USA as nations who have qualified in 3x3 basketball for July's Paris Games.