More culturally safe dental services available for First Nations Victorians

Dechlan Brennan -
VACCHO acting CEO Jim O'Shea says the fluoride varnish service expansion empowers Aboriginal Health Practitioners to champion positive health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in Victoria. (Image: 3KnD)

More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioners means First Nations Victorians of all ages will be able to access culturally safe fluoride varnish services, as the Practitioners, along with dental assistants, now registered to provide the treatment.

The announcement by the Victorian government on Saturday that the professionals can apply the varnish to people of all ages is a welcome relief to communities, with the Practitioners previously restricted to offering the service to children aged 3-17 years-of-age.

Acting chief executive of the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO), Jim O'Shea, said Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHO) deserve recognition for their "immense dedication and for being at the forefront, delivering culturally safe health services and embracing a holistic approach to care".

"Through shared commitment and action, this initiative is empowering Aboriginal Health Practitioners to champion positive health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in Victoria," the Gumbaynggirr man said.

The varnish is applied to the surface of the teeth to slow and stop tooth decay, as well as stopping cavities, with chronic oral disease - already widespread amongst Victorian children - more likely in Indigenous children than their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Decay is entirely preventable, and Aboriginal Health Practitioner-led fluoride varnish program, launched in 2022, has been designed to combat decay in First Nations communities by training more non-dental professionals to administer the varnish.

Victorian Minister for Health, Mary-Anne Thomas said it was well known that community-led responses worked and helped save lives.

"This change will help remove barriers that can limit good oral health for many Aboriginal adults and help boost overall health outcomes," Ms Thomas said.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners make a huge contribution to the Victorian health system and the communities they serve - we're proud to be supporting their work."

Grants worth $650,000 were announced in 2023 for ACCHOs to participate in training on how to administer the varnish.

The training was provided by Dental Health Services Victoria in partnership with RMIT University, and the next cohort of Aboriginal Health Practitioners will begin training this week.

A pilot program for varnish applications at the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative has also been supported by the government, providing over 500 twice-yearly fluoride varnish applications for Aboriginal children across the Loddon Mallee region.

