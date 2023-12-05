Award recognises Monash University’s Indigenous recruitment strategy

Melbourne's Monash University has been awarded the Australian Human Resources Institute's Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy Award for addressing barriers to Indigenous employment.

It comes after the University implemented a multifaceted, culturally informed recruitment strategy, led by Indigenous staff in 2022.

The changes included Monash overhauling its Indigenous Employment Policy and Procedure, and introducing more diverse employment pathways, including its inaugural Indigenous Graduate Program.

Crucial appointments of Indigenous human resources professionals, who are at the forefront of Indigenous recruitment activities, were also made.

Monash University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) and proud Noongar man, Professor Tristan Kennedy said the University's strategy was having a significant impact on Indigenous employment.

"Our approach allows us to create positions and recruit staff in meaningful ways, and to build the careers of Indigenous academic and professional staff," Professor Kennedy said.

"In these ways, Monash is helping to build the Indigenous leadership in higher education."

Monash University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) Professor Tristan Kennedy has commended the University on its Indigenous employment initiatives. (Image: Monash University)

Proud Wiradjuri woman, Andrea Lund joined Monash University a year ago to recruit Indigenous talent.

She said it was fulfilling to support Indigenous peoples gain employment at the university.

"I'm proud to be employed by Monash University to support Mob to gain employment here, Ms Lund said.

"Monash has removed barriers and made changes that enable me to make connections with Indigenous candidates, and support them to find meaningful roles. That makes me excited to do my job."

Monash University Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, Renée Kemp, said the award represents recognition of a collective effort at Monash University to promote Indigenous tertiary employment.

"We're on the right path to improve Indigenous participation in our workforce," Ms Kemp said.

"We acknowledge that more needs to be done, and with strong Indigenous leadership we will continue to improve."