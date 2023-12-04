Scott Boland selected in Australian Test squad for third-consecutive home summer

Scott Boland has been named in Australia's 14-man squad to face Pakistan in the opening three tests of the mens' summer.

The 34-year-old secured another chance on home soil on the back of an impressive 8/96 performance in Victoria's 113-run win over Queensland in his most recent Sheffield Shield appearance.

He joins regular trio Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins alongside untried Western Australian Lance Morris in the seamers cohort.

Ahead of the start of the summer, chief selector George Bailey has favoured a familiar line up with World Test Championship points on the line, and ruled out naming four quicks for the first test in Perth, starting December 14.

"I don't think you necessarily have to do too much future proofing in Test cricket," Bailey said, via cricket.com.au.

"The way that World Test Championship points are set up where each Test is critical, and each Test has points on the line, I think you've got to respect the players' desire to play Test cricket."

In the Aussies' most recent red ball series, Boland helped his side to a 2-0 cushion to start the Ashes in England before going unused towards the end of the campaign.

His home deck at the MCG has provided the least lively pitch in recent summers, yet seen the Gulidjan quick earn consecutive selections in the playing XI.

Bailey hasn't ruled out rotations through the upcoming series against Pakistan.

"We've seen across the last couple of years there's often opportunities that do open up in the fast-bowling space," he said.

"If or when they do, we're really comfortable with the guys (like) Scott and Lance in this squad and a number of other guys that have been in and around that Test squad for a number of years."

The mens test side have a stacked itinerary through to March, with the West Indies returning for the second time in as many years to round out the home fixture.

A two-test series in New Zealand follows, with comparatively slower pitches across the Tasman presumably suited to Boland's end-to-end style.

Australian 2023-24 Test schedule

December 14-18 v Pakistan, Perth

December 26-30 v Pakistan, Melbourne

January 3-7 v Pakistan, Sydney

January 17-21 v West Indies, Adelaide

January 25-29 v West Indies, Brisbane

Feb 29-March 3 v New Zealand, Wellington

March 8-12 v New Zealand, Christchurch