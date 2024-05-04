The special meaning behind Melbourne's 2024 Indigenous jumper

Melbourne's 2024 Indigenous jumper tells a special story of a young fan who required a heart transplant to save his life.

The Demons announced the release of the jumper during the week, which was designed by Arabana and Kokatha artist Mali Isabel.

Isabel's art reveals the story of her younger brother KC Melbourne Herriman-Place, who suffered from cardiomyopathy.

The passionate Demons supporter suffered his first cardiac arrest at 11 years of age and received a heart transplant in 2020, after being on the transplant list for 405 days.

"This guernsey is all about my little brother and his journey, his strength, his power, his resilience," Isabel told Melbourne Media.

"Melbourne Football Club has been such a big part of my family, my family's culture and our lives as a whole.

"The club has been a big part of my family's healing journey, so for us, it's somewhat an end of an era but also such a beautiful beginning."

The guernsey is fittingly titled My Heart Beats True.

Throughout Herriman-Place's time in hospital he was often visited by Melbourne players, who were able to spread positivity during what was a challenging period in his life.

"They would visit him in hospital – they followed him on Instagram," Isabel added.

Artist Mali Isabel with her design. (Image: Melbourne FC)

"This little kid in the absolute worst situation of his life and then his idols are keeping in touch with him, checking up on him.

"These players, they made him feel so special."

The guernsey features a beating heart at the centre of the design – which reflects Herriman-Place's experience dealing with cardiomyopathy.

The heart's five layers represent the staff, players, community, Mali's family, and finally KC and his heart donor.

The design depicts significant cultural symbols, including meeting places, sand hills and emu, kangaroos and human tracks all travelling towards the centre heart.

The back of the jumper includes all the names of Melbourne's Indigenous players, both past and present.

"With footy, we all come from different places, far and wide, but we all have this one big thing in common that we love, supporting this one team," Isabel said.

"This guernsey is mainly all about community, because that's what I see Melbourne as, a beautiful, accepting, loving community."

The jumper will be worn for the club's clashes against West Coast on May 19, and against the following weekend against St Kilda.

The club also announced that it will be rebranded to Narrm Football Club across the duration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.