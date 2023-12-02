Winwood emerges victorious from Thunderdone 44 Main Event

Alex Winwood has emerged victorious from a thrilling boxing bout against Cris Ganoza, held at Perth's Metro City on Friday.

The judges unanimously awarded Winwood the win over Ganoza in the Thunderdome 44 Main Event, winning 100-90.

Despite facing some early blows to the head, Winwood showcased his resilience and skill, ultimately securing the win through sheer strength and agility.

The victory locks in a 'final eliminator' fight for Winwood against Mexico's Luis Castillo to decide the no.1 contender for the WBC strawweight world title.

The bout will be held at some stage next year.

