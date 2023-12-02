Jobs Events Advertise
Winwood emerges victorious from Thunderdone 44 Main Event

Rhiannon Clarke -
Alex Winwood defeated Cris Ganoza 100-90 in the main event of Thunderdome 44 on Friday. (Image: Rhiannon Clarke)

Alex Winwood has emerged victorious from a thrilling boxing bout against Cris Ganoza, held at Perth's Metro City on Friday.

The judges unanimously awarded Winwood the win over Ganoza in the Thunderdome 44 Main Event, winning 100-90.

Despite facing some early blows to the head, Winwood showcased his resilience and skill, ultimately securing the win through sheer strength and agility.

The victory locks in a 'final eliminator' fight for Winwood against Mexico's Luis Castillo to decide the no.1 contender for the WBC strawweight world title.

The bout will be held at some stage next year.

More to come.

