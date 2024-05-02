Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Roosters' 300-game party for Waerea-Hargreaves on hold

Scott Bailey -
A calf injury has ruled out Sydney's Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from the clash with Brisbane. (Image: Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)

Sydney Roosters have lost veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from their NRL clash against Brisbane with a calf complaint.

Waerea-Hagreaves was meant to play his 300th game for the Roosters on Friday night, but that has now been put on the backburner.

"He was going to celebrate his 300th game for the Roosters, which is our highest honour, you get a gold rooster (on your sleeve)," coach Trent Robinson said.

"But that won't be tomorrow night, so we'll have to save it another week.

"He's got an old man's injury. It was really minor, but not not good enough to play."

The absence of Waerea-Hagreaves is a big one for the Roosters.

Lock Victor Radley is battling a hamstring injury, while prop Spencer Leniu is serving the last match of his eight-game ban for the racial slur on Ezra Mam in Las Vegas.

Robinson was confident his side would not enter Friday night's showdown with overflowing emotion given the ugly aftermath of the Vegas clash.

"Not from our point of view," he said.

"The club but also Spencer has done his penance on that.

"Obviously he's not playing tomorrow night and there won't be any of that emotion from us. We're going to play footy."

Scott Bailey - AAP

