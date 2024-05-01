Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Cobbo, Mam return from short absences ahead of Brisbane's clash with Roosters

Jarred Cross -
Cobbo and Mam slot back into the Bronco's line up after missing last week's win over the Tigers. (Image: Facebook/AAP)

The Broncos will be bolstered by the return of key attacking pair Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo to host the Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

Both slot back into the side after missing last week's 34-10 win on the road over the Tigers with minor concerns.

Mam has recovered from a finger injury, with Cobbo recovering quickly from shoulder troubles picked up in their win over Canberra the previous weekend.

Brisbane will look to shift their overall season returns into a winning record after failing to produce consecutive wins across the opening rounds of the season before a three-game streak moved them into fifth spot with five wins.

The club are yet to drop a game at home, but were 0-3 when travelling until the weekend's success.

Cobbo will look to build momentum coming into the Origin period after relatively slow start to 2024.

The 21-year-old has crossed over for three tries in seven games in his new role at centre.

He's averaging 153 metres with ball in hand for the season so far.

Last month, Queensland coach Billy Slater backed Cobbo's credentials further into the middle of the ground with spots in the Maroons' backs hotly contested as the series opening gets closer.

"To be honest I think Selwyn's position is in the centres. He is a versatile player and has done a great job on the wing but I think he can be a long-term world class centre," Slater told AAP.

Mam retakes his position at five-eighth from Jock Madden, who partnered him in the absence of Adam Reynolds at no.7 the week previous.

Kotoni Staggs, who's scored just once in all eight games in 2023, lines up alongside Cobbo in the centres.

The Broncos host the Roosters in Brisbane at 8pm on Friday.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."