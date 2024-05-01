Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Steven May praises defender teammates, awaits battle with Cats forward duo

Jackson Clark -
Steven May is looking forward to the contest against Geelong on Saturday. (Image: AFL)

Melbourne defender Steven May has lauded teammate Jake Lever ahead of the Demons' huge clash this Saturday against Geelong.

The defensive duo are likely to be tasked with curtailing the influence of Cats forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins in what shapes as an entertaining contest at the MCG.

"He's (Lever) an intercept king and we both read the ball so well," May said on SEN Breakfast.

"Sometimes we get in each other's way but I really love the way he plays and his passion for not getting scored against – we have a great relationship.

"We try and play perfect and expect teams to not score any points, but that's just insane, that'll never happen – I guess that's what keeps us in good stead as a ruthless defence."

Geelong recorded the equal highest score of the round last weekend and May said that it would take a team effort to restrict their potent forward-line.

"They're definitely going to be a headache that's for sure," the Gunbalanya and Larrakia man said.

Melbourne's dual All-Australian defender Steven May at training. (Image: AFL)

"We'll back our system and try to hope for not too many one-on-ones – there's no point in having six individual one-on-one battles."

Cats forward Jeremy Cameron is coming off a five-goal performance last weekend against Carlton, and May concedes that the ex-GWS player's versatility makes him a difficult match-up.

"If you send a big key back to him he can get him up to a stoppage and try and lose him up there, if you send a small to him, he can get that smaller defender inside-50 and use his size and strength," he said.

"You kind of need that perfect hybrid defender – we'll trust our system over just a one-on-one match up."

The Demons currently sit in fourth position on the ladder and have faced a tough travelling schedule to begin the season.

The club has enjoyed a ten-day rest since easily accounting for Richmond last Wednesday night, with May admitting that he has 'loved' the rest.

"It is a bit of a weird schedule because of the Thursday night games, the Gather Round and then ANZAC Day eve," May said.

"There's nothing you can do about those shorter breaks – it's just the AFL season – it's rigorous and thankfully for our medical staff and sports scientist, they give us the best chance to recover.

"We're lucky enough to have a bigger break heading into a big game against Geelong."

May – a dual All-Australian and premiership player – has achieved plenty across his 222 AFL games with Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

But it's off the field where he is attempting to reach greater heights, with the key defender attempting to get his pilot's licence.

"It's going really well, I've just changed flight schools actually," he said.

"It's something I am passionate about and hopefully this good weather sticks around because soon I'll be grounded and stuck in the classroom.

"I've done around 20 hours solo.

"You train with your instructor and then you go and do that lesson on your own just to show that you know what he taught you and that you can execute it in the air."

