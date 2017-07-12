Fox weighs in on being young and black

What’s it like to be young and black in 2017?

A panel of Indigenous people with different views on a range of issues will explore this question at a special forum being presented by SBS VICELAND at the Splendour in the Grass music and arts festival in Byron Bay.

Panellists at ‘Young and Black’ will discuss racism, culture, pride, shame, politics, dating and everything in between.

They’ll be joined by star of Cleverman and Wentworth Hunter Page-Lochard, a Mununjali and Nunuka man; Indigenous Liberal candidate Geoffrey Winters, a Gamillaroi man; and Alice Springs councillor and musician Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman.

International guest Sarain Carson Fox, a Canadian-Anishinaabe woman, activist and host of the forthcoming Rise series on SBS VICELAND, will weigh in on what life is like for Indigenous communities in North America.

‘Young and Black’ will take place at the Splendour Forum on Saturday 22 July at 12pm at Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay.