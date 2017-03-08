The hills are alive with the sound of Gondwana

The Gondwana Indigenous Children’s Choir is travelling to Austria to perform with the famous Vienna Boys Choir.

A special dinner is being held to raise funds for the 23 young choristers to make the trip from Cairns in May.

The Cairns Philanthropy Dinner will be held at the Pullman Cairns International on March 14.

“We are enormously excited to announce this unique project and trip to the world capital of music, which is sure to be a life-changing experience for our talented young Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander choristers aged 10 to 17 – many who have never before travelled overseas,” Gondwana Choirs founder Lyn Williams said.

In Austria, the young Australians will rehearse and perform with the Vienna Boys Choir. They will also travel to Frankfurt, Germany and Slovenia for other performances.

In October, the Vienna choir will travel to Australia to perform a new musical composition with Gondwana based on traditional Indigenous stories from the Cairns area.

A performance will be held at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on October 10. Another concert will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre on October 13.