Young artists in NSW – would $10,000 help?

Create NSW is calling on young artists from across the state to apply for one of 25 regional scholarships.

The Young Regional Artist Scholarships are open for artists aged 18-25.

Each scholarship will offer NSW-based artists a grant of $10,000 to progress their respective artistic experience and development in dance, design, digital arts, history, Aboriginal arts, literature, music, theatre, screen, curatorial and the visual arts.

Create NSW chief executive officer Michael Brealey said the NSW Young Regional Artist Scholarship Program played a huge part in nurturing and highlighting talent across the state, and delivered invaluable opportunities for artists to progress learning and connections in their fields.

“NSW is home to an incredible range of emerging talent, and we’re committed to finding exceptional artists and providing support that enables them to progress their careers and continue their success,” Mr Brealey said.