War exhibitions highlight social impact of duty

Two new exhibitions at the National Archives in Canberra will shine light on Indigenous Australians at war and the prejudice they faced upon returning home.

Both exhibitions — ‘Facing Two Fronts: The Fight for Respect’ and ‘Indigenous Australians at War from the Boer War to the Present’ — will open on March 24 and will be free to the public.

‘Facing Two Fronts’ is a digital exhibition that focuses on the social impact of military service on Indigenous servicemen and those left behind.

The story is told through interviews with family members who remember how their relatives were affected by war and discrimination.

It is complemented by a touring exhibition from the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

‘Indigenous Australians at War from the Boer War to the Present’ covers Indigenous contributions to wartime activities in the Boer War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and in subsequent conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

The National Archives of Australia is located at Queen Victoria Terrace in Parkes, ACT.