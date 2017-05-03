US journalist shines light on Oz race relations

Race relations in Australia will be put under the microscope in a special edition of current affairs program Foreign Correspondent filmed on home soil.

In a one-off special, The New York Times national correspondent John Eligon will examine the state of race relations in Australia through the fresh eyes of a journalist from Missouri.

The co-production between ABC News and The New York Times is a first for the program, which usually brings Australians stories from other parts of the world.

The special report takes Eligon from Redfern in Sydney to the Kimberley in WA’s north to the suburbs of Brisbane and the Torres Strait Islands.

The special one-hour documentary will air at 8.30pm on June 27 on ABC and ABC iview. The New York Times and ABC News will publish digital features on the same day.