Trust servant faces theft charges

A 52-year-old woman from the northern Perth suburb of Landsdale is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court next month on two charges of stealing as a servant, police said.

The charges are understood to relate to Njamal Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Njamal People’s Trust.

The trust was set up in 2003 for the benefit of Indigenous people from the Njamal families in WA’s Pilbara.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told NIT this week she would plead not guilty to the charges.