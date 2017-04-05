Treaty talks begin for South Australia

South Australia’s Treaty Commissioner Roger Thomas began consultations this week with Aboriginal people to discuss what a state Treaty might look like.

Initial talks will focus on whether Aboriginal people want a treaty, whether there should be a single Treaty or multiple Treaties, and what should happen next.

Dr Thomas was appointed SA Treaty Commissioner in January for a term of three years.

He will provide advice to the SA Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation on a Treaty framework that recognises the cultural identify of all Aboriginal South Australians.

“Treaty presents a significant opportunity to deliver real benefits to South Australian Aboriginal people,” Dr Thomas said.

“It is an opportunity to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and to build strong and respectful relationships between government and Aboriginal leaders.

“There is no fixed idea about what a Treaty in South Australia might look like, and that’s why I am so keen to hear the voices of all Aboriginal people in the state.

“I strongly encourage all Aboriginal people, organisations and representatives to provide their views by providing online or written feedback or attending a consultation session.”

People can respond online or in writing via a feedback form. Visit www.statedevelopment.sa.gov.au/treaty