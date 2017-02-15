Touring Troy thrilled to be on a roll

Country music star Troy Cassar-Daley says being inducted into country music’s Roll of Renown is a childhood dream come true.

Now on tour around Australia, Cassar-Daley received the honour in February at the Australian Country Music Awards at Tamworth in New South Wales.

His new album ‘Things I Carry Around’ was also named Album of the Year for the second year running, taking his total number of Golden Guitars to 35.

“Being inducted into the Roll of Renown is one of the proudest moments of my career,” Cassar-Daley says. “I stood by that rock [the winners’ plaques are mounted on granite rocks in Tamworth] as an 11-year-old kid reading all about the careers of my heroes … and now at 47 my name is there too.

“It overwhelms me and at the same time fills me with pride to be there with the likes of Slim Dusty, his wife Joy McKean, Jimmy Little and Brian Young.”

The son of an Indigenous mother and a Maltese father, Cassar-Daley spent his childhood between his mother’s extended family in Grafton, NSW, and his father’s family in Sydney. He now lives in Queensland and is regarded as one of the state’s favourite sons.

Cassar-Daley says his latest tour will showcase a unique format.

“This tour will be an interesting journey of both storytelling and music,” he says. “The setting will be like a lounge room so hopefully you will feel like you are at my house.

“I’ve always wanted to do an intimate show like this so when you knock on the door at these shows, I will be the one who answers it and I can’t wait to welcome you in!”

TROY CASSAR-DALEY TOUR DATES

Feb 16, Casino RSM, Casino, NSW

Feb 17 South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks, NSW

Feb 18 Laurieton United Services Club, Laurieton, NSW

Feb 19 Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba, NSW

Feb 23 Bathurst RSL, Bathurst, NSW

Feb 24 Club Mudgee , Mudgee, NSW

Feb 25 Forbes Services Memorial Club NSW

Mar 15 Village Green Hotel Vic

Mar 16 Bairnsdale RSL Club, Bairnsdale, Vic

Mar 17 Italian Australian Club, Morwell, Vic

Mar 18 York on Lilydale, Lilydale, Vic

Mar 19 Wonthaggi Workmens Club, Wonthaggi, Vic

May 11 Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW

May 12 Club Forster, Forster NSW

May 27 Halfway Creek Hall, NSW

May 28 Ballina RSL Club, Ballina, NSW

May 31 Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA

June 1 Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA

June 2 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA

June 3 Mullewa Muster and Rodeo, WA

Jul 20 Kedron Wavell Services Club, Chermside, QLD

Jul 21 Nambour RSL, Nambour, QLD

Jul 22 Ipswich Civic Theatre, Ipswich, QLD

Jul 23 City Golf Club Toowoomba, South Toowoomba, QLD

Jul 28-29 Broadbeach Country Music Festival QLD