So you think you can dance?

Elite dance college NAISDA is accepting registrations from young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people interested in auditioning for its 2018 performing arts intake.

Auditions will be held on December 4-8 at the college’s campus on the New South Wales Central Coast and are open to artists from around Australia aged 16-26.

Registration before the auditions is essential.

NAISDA Dance College chief executive Kim Walker said the college was a chance to learn from some of the best teachers and choreographers in Australia and the world.

Registrations for auditions close on October 20.

For more information visit www.naisda.com.au/learning/audition-for-naisda or phone 1800 117 116.