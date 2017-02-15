Teen Tia a top tip to take trophies

Teenage singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow is leading the overall nominations for the Queensland Music Awards, which will be held on March 27.

Gostelow, 17, who lives in Mackay in north Queensland, is a finalist six times across four categories.

Her song ‘State of Art’ has earned her a finals spot in the Indigenous music category.

She is also a finalist in the folk and singer-songwriter categories and the schools category for two songs, ‘Vague Utopia’ and ‘State of Art’.

‘Vague Utopia’ also earnt her a berth in the regional category.

In the Indigenous division, Gostelow is up against Emily Wurramara, Robbie Miller and Dubmarine.

Wurramara made the cut for her song ‘Ngayuwa Ngelyeyiminama’ (I Love You), Miller for ‘Fire’ and Dubmarine for ‘Solar Flare Fire’. All three nominees hail from Brisbane.

Dubmarine’s ‘Solar Flare Fire’ is also a finalist in the urban category of the awards.

Winners will be announced at the awards event at Brisbane Powerhouse on March 27.

From February 28, music fans will also soon be able to have their say by voting for their favourite artists in the Most Popular Female, Most Popular Male and Most Popular Group categories.

Limited tickets to the awards night are available to the public from the Brisbane Powerhouse box office. Cost is $40.