Still time to score slice of $50,000 arts fund

The deadline is approaching for applications to the New South Wales arts funding body, Create NSW, for a new round of fellowships that includes $50,000 for Aboriginal arts.

Applications must be lodged by August 7.

Eleven fellowships are available and include opportunities for emerging mid-career and established artists.

The categories include regional arts, Western Sydney arts, NSW Aboriginal arts, artist with disability, performing arts, performing arts and music, emerging composer, writers and history.

For more information, visit www.create.nsw.gov.au.