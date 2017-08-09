Stars align for top-shelf NIMAs

Hip hop duo A.B. Original and country music star Troy Cassar-Daley lead the field of nominees going in to the National Indigenous Music Awards to be held in Darwin this weekend.

A.B. Original is nominated in four key categories — Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year, while Cassar-Daley is up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The New Talent of the Year category is set to be hotly contested, with nominees including Tia Gostelow, Emily Wurramara, Apakatjah, Electric Fields and Yirrmal.

In announcing the nominees, organisers of the event acknowledged the passing last month of 2016 NIMA Artist of the Year, Dr G Yunupingu, and paid tribute to his contribution to Australian Indigenous music.

A.B. Original, whose nominations come off the back of their album Reclaim Australia and the single ‘January 26’, will perform at the awards, as will Dan Sultan, Paul Kelly, Numbulwar Red Flag Dancers, Leah Flanagan and Gawurra.

Cassar-Daley’s nominations follow the success of his latest album, Things I Carry Around, which won country music’s Golden Guitar for 2017 Album of the Year.

The National Indigenous Music Awards has also collaborated with Warner Music Australia on its first NIMA CD, which features the best of Indigenous music in 2016-17 as well as the biggest Indigenous songs of all time.

The full list of NIMA finalists includes:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

A.B. ORIGINAL

DAN SULTAN

JESSICA MAUBOY

TROY CASSAR-DALEY

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

A.B. ORIGINAL – Reclaim Australia

BUSBY MAROU – Postcards From the Shell House

LEAH FLANAGAN – Saudades

TROY CASSAR-DALEY – Things I Carry Around

SONG OF THE YEAR

A.B. ORIGINAL – ‘January 26’

EMILY WURRAMARA – ‘Hey Love’

LEAH FLANAGAN – ‘Chills’

LONELY BOYS – ‘Hunter‘

TROY CASSAR-DALEY – ‘Things I Carry Around’

YIRRMAL – ‘The Bridge’

FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR

A.B. ORIGINAL – ‘January 26’

DAN SULTAN – ‘Magnetic’

LONELY BOYS – ‘Hunter’

LORRPU – ‘Lorrpu’

COMMUNITY MUSIC CLIP

‘Save The Water “Ngaba”’ – HALLS CREEK

‘Logan City’ – LOGAN

‘Choose Water’ – NGUKURR

‘With Knowledge Comes New Friends’ – Dust Up 2016 – Warakurna – NPY LANDS

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

APAKATJAH

ELECTRIC FIELDS

EMILY WURRAMARA

TIA GOSTELOW

YIRRMAL

TRADITIONAL MUSIC AWARD

WANGGA: COMPLETE CD SET

NUMBULWAR RED FLAG DANCERS