Stan’s the man to link news with people

High-profile broadcaster and Wiradjuri man Stan Grant’s new weekly current affairs program The Link aired its first episode on Friday, cementing his new role as a presenter with the ABC.

The weekly program aims to connect the major news stories of the days and topics of debate with the lives of ordinary people.

“Our goal is to turn the news from background noise into something that matters to us,” Grant said.

“The Link is engaging and people-centric. Its guiding principles are curiosity and conversation. It tackles serious issues and tells interesting stories in a relaxed format suited to the end of the working week.”

Not bound to a studio chair, Grant is a roving presenter and reporter on the program.

He joined the ABC late last year as a presenter and Indigenous affairs coverage editor.

Grant’s career spans 30 years, a decade of which he spent as an international correspondent and anchor with CNN, based in Hong Kong, Beijing and the Middle East.

The Link airs weekly at 7.30pm on Fridays on ABC and ABC iview.