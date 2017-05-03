Shorts to feature at St Kilda flicks

A retrospective of Indigenous short films – ‘Short Black’ – will be a feature of the 2017 St Kilda Film Festival this month.

Short films by four Indigenous film directors will be screened as part of the festival on May 24 at the St Kilda Town Hall.

The films include Ganggu Mama by Mark Howlett, Ganuda Band by Mitch Torres, Making a Bark Canoe by Roger Sandal and My Colour Your Kind produced by Steve McGregor.

Director Nicholas Boseley and Michelle Broun, who produced Ganuda Band, will take part in a free forum on Indigenous filmmaking before the screening.

For the festival’s full program and to purchase tickets visit www.stkildafilmfestival.com.au.